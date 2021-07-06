Skip to main content
Join
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyles
COVID-19
Buy & Sell
Today's E-Edition
The Southern
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Print Edition
77°
Sunny
US left Afghan airfield at night — and didn't tell new commander
Learn from an all-star team of professors virtually. Save up to 50% on One Day University.
Receive the latest public safety news in your inbox weekly. Crime & Courts newsletter:
Kids who eat ultra-processed foods gain weight more quickly as adults
JavaScript must be enabled to enter this promotion.
Click here to learn how to enable JavaScript.
© Copyright 2021
The Southern Illinoisan
, 1001 E. Main Street Professional Park #2 Carbondale, IL
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.